Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes $327,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $20.92 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

