Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $249.19 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of -488.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.39.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -698.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.77.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

