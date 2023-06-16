Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.72.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $463.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.70 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $514.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.28.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

