Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,823,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after purchasing an additional 521,934 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $165.41 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

