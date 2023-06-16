Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 257.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $719.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

