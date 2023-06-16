Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Walmart by 414.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,693 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $84,381,204.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,372,767 shares in the company, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,372,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock worth $1,859,668,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $157.78 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.97 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.27. The company has a market cap of $424.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

