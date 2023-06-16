Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Short Interest Update

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Washington Federal Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WAFDP stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

