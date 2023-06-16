Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DINGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $949.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.86. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DINGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 299.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 548,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 231,654 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,052,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after buying an additional 128,955 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.