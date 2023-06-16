Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $949.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.86. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 299.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 548,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 231,654 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,052,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after buying an additional 128,955 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

