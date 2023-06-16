Wedbush Comments on Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

ATVI opened at $81.45 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

