Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVSW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVSW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Western Acquisition Ventures Stock Performance

NASDAQ WAVSW opened at $0.02 on Friday. Western Acquisition Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07.

