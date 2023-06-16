Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Down 26.3% in May

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

