Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

WHLRP stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $5.59.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

