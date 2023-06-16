William Blair Comments on Traeger, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Traeger in a report released on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair analyst P. Blee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Traeger’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.38 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 62.12%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Traeger from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Traeger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.27.

Traeger stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. Traeger has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Traeger by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Traeger by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Traeger by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Traeger by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Traeger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

