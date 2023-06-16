WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WinVest Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in WinVest Acquisition by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WinVest Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WinVest Acquisition by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 748,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WinVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WinVest Acquisition Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WinVest Acquisition stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. WinVest Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

About WinVest Acquisition

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete an initial business combination with Insight Guru Inc, a business, financial data analytics, and technology company.

