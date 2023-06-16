WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.15

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.15 and last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 7665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.94.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGS. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

