WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.44

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.44 and last traded at $34.44, with a volume of 35736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $863.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

