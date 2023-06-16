World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $103.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.05. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 1.16.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.46 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 46,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11,166.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 38.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

