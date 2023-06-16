YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Position Boosted by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in YETI in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. True Signal LP bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $2,132,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in YETI in the third quarter worth $171,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $55.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

