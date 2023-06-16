YouGov (YUGVF) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Rating) is one of 67 public companies in the “Advertising Agencies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare YouGov to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

YouGov pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. YouGov pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 207.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for YouGov and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YouGov 0 0 1 0 3.00 YouGov Competitors 216 1410 2164 26 2.52

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies have a potential upside of 65.01%. Given YouGov’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YouGov has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares YouGov and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YouGov N/A N/A 2,678.75 YouGov Competitors $2.26 billion $113.99 million 1,413.16

YouGov’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than YouGov. YouGov is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares YouGov and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YouGov N/A N/A N/A YouGov Competitors -6.56% -9.97% 0.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.5% of YouGov shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

YouGov peers beat YouGov on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis. The Data Services division provides clients with fast-turnaround services. The Custom Research division offers a range of quantitative and qualitative research services. It is also involved in the software development. YouGov plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

