Yunji Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 20th (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 20th.

Yunji stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Yunji has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Yunji by 272.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 815,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 596,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yunji by 47.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 63,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Yunji during the first quarter worth $31,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunji, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of social e-commerce platforms. It offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities.

