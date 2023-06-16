Yunji Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 20th (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 20th.
Yunji Trading Up 6.1 %
Yunji stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Yunji has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.60.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yunji
About Yunji
Yunji, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of social e-commerce platforms. It offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yunji (YJ)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.