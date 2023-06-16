Zacks Research Comments on FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FLEETCOR Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $15.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $244.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $245.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,222,000 after purchasing an additional 268,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

