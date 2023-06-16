Zacks Research Comments on JAKKS Pacific, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report issued on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.12 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 11.51%.

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JAKK. TheStreet lowered JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

JAKK stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth $472,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 336.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

