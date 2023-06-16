Zacks Research Comments on Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a report issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the medical device company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TNDM. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.59 million.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,120 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,119,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $39,615,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,451,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 739.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 540,252 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at $185,478.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dick Allen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at $359,681.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

