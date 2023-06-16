Zacks Research Weighs in on Cincinnati Financial Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Cincinnati Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $100.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

