Zacks Research Weighs in on PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research report issued on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s FY2023 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $74.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

