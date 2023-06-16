Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZBH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.67.

ZBH opened at $142.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.64. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

