Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Zumiez Trading Up 3.7 %

ZUMZ opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.47 million, a PE ratio of 100.93 and a beta of 1.51. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $31.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50.

Insider Activity

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $182.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zumiez will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $742,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $742,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks bought 74,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,800.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,647,954 shares in the company, valued at $35,932,735.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 89,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,850. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Zumiez by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at $2,038,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

