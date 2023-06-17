3,072 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 22,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 47,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,035,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $171,014,000 after acquiring an additional 61,973 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $125.49 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

