3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

3M Price Performance

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.52. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

