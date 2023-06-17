4,414 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,404,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
