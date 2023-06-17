460 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMETEK Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $155.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.55. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

