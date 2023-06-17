4,640 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,541,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $753,624,000 after purchasing an additional 199,614 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day moving average is $102.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 810,993 shares of company stock worth $29,335,058 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

