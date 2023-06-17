542 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,024,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,823,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,241,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,843,000 after purchasing an additional 733,400 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $441.71 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $419.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.14.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
