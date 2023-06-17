6,363 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. Apple makes up about 0.5% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $184.92 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $186.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.60 and a 200 day moving average of $155.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.