6,445 Shares in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MarineMax by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 45,658 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 90,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,141,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,842,000 after buying an additional 129,139 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Stock Down 4.6 %

MarineMax stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $44.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.44.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

