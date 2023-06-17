6,598 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,571,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Graco by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 279,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $507,474.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,790.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $86.14 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

