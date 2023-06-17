6,971 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDW opened at $33.56 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.76.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

