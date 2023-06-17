77,042 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,078,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $443.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $428.87 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.60.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.