Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 445.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,549,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,202 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,308.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 973,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 933,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

