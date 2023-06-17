Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.09

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.09 and traded as high as $4.58. Acacia Research shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 1,144,223 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ACTG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acacia Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Acacia Research Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $265.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 75.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter.

In related news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 156,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,930.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Acacia Research news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $375,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 156,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,930.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acacia Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 20.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 218.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in acquisition and development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Intellectual Property and Industrial Operations segments. The Intellectual Property Operations segment invests in IP and related absolute return assets and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

Featured Stories

