accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $754.32

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 754.32 ($9.44) and traded as low as GBX 746 ($9.33). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 760 ($9.51), with a volume of 37,949 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACSO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($12.95) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

accesso Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 710.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 754.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £314.72 million, a PE ratio of 4,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48.

About accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

