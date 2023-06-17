Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Shares Up 4%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $181.40 and last traded at $180.75. 6 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.83.

Separately, Barclays raised Acciona from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.39.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

