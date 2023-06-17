Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.78

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and traded as high as $36.30. Accor shares last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 361 shares trading hands.

Accor Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11.

Accor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.