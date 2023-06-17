ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) COO Sells $900,000.00 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) COO Vikas Mehta sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 354,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vikas Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

On Monday, April 10th, Vikas Mehta sold 82,748 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $999,595.84.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. Research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 19.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,884,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,328 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,533,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 304.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,390 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ACVA. JMP Securities increased their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.