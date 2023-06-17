Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $499.31.
Shares of ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74.
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
