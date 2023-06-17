Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $499.31.

Shares of ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

