Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADBE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $499.31.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 0.9 %

Adobe stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $390.28 and its 200-day moving average is $364.97. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.