Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADBE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $499.31.

Adobe Stock Up 0.9 %

Adobe stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $390.28 and its 200-day moving average is $364.97. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

