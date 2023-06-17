Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $544.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $499.31.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

