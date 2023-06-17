Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $544.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $499.31.
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74.
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
