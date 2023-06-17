Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $580.00 by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Atlantic Securities from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $499.31.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $390.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.