Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $520.00 at Mizuho

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $499.31.

ADBE stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $390.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.97. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

