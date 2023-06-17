Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $499.31.
Adobe Stock Performance
ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.28 and its 200 day moving average is $364.97. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Adobe
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.