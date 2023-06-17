Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $499.31.

ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.28 and its 200 day moving average is $364.97. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

